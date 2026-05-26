Cuba Gooding Jr joins Lotus

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr (Jerry Maguire) will next star in the action thriller Lotus. He will be seen alongside Luke Ford (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor), Keith Duffy, and Qymira.
The film, helmed by Pedring Lopez, is set to enter principal photography in September at the Philippines capital, Manila, and a schedule is also planned in Brazil. Pedring has co-written the film with his regular collaborator Rex Lopez. Pedring and Rex are also co-producing the film alongside Maia Yambao-Lopez.
Gooding Jr, who made his debut with Coming to America in 1988, went on to star in Judgement Night (1993), Jerry Maguire (1996), As Good as It Gets (1997), Men of Honor (2000), Pearl Harbor (2001), American Gangster (2007), and Selma (2014). The actor will be seen in Josh Webber's Dog Patrol, previously titled Athena Saves Christmas.