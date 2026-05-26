Cuba Gooding Jr joins Lotus

Gooding Jr, who made his debut with Coming to America in 1988, went on to star in Judgement Night (1993), Jerry Maguire (1996), As Good as It Gets (1997), Men of Honor (2000), Pearl Harbor (2001), American Gangster (2007), and Selma (2014). The actor will be seen in Josh Webber's Dog Patrol, previously titled Athena Saves Christmas.