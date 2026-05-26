Leo Woodall says joining 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' is a 'boyhood dream'

The film will also see returning figures from the franchise, including Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, and Andy Serkis reprising his role as Gollum. Serkis is also directing the project, with Peter Jackson serving as producer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will follow a storyline described by Serkis as both a physical hunt for Gollum and a psychological one.

Jamie Dornan is expected to take on the role of Aragorn, previously played by Viggo Mortensen, while Kate Winslet will portray a new character named Marigold.

The project, first announced in 2024, is due to begin filming in New Zealand in 2026. A separate Lord of the Rings film is also in development, reportedly being written by Stephen Colbert and his son, drawing on unadapted chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently scheduled for theatrical release on 17 December 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)