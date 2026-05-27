Andrew Scott reflects on ‘Saving Private Ryan’ cameo as an 'extraordinary' experience

WASHINGTON: Actor Andrew Scott has looked back on his brief but memorable role in Saving Private Ryan, describing the experience of working on the acclaimed war drama as “extraordinary”.

Scott appeared as a “Soldier on the Beach” in the film’s celebrated opening sequence depicting the D-Day landings at Omaha Beach in Normandy.

“I had one line or something, and Tom Hanks rolled over me, and I was very happy to be there,” Scott said.

“It was an extraordinary thing — it was my first time being on a set of that enormity, and I feel very proud that I got to be a tiny part of that. It’s a sequence that’s gone down in movie history,” he added.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the Oscar-winning 1998 film was inspired by the real-life story of the Niland brothers from New York, who served during the Second World War.

Matt Damon starred as Private James Francis Ryan, a character loosely based on Frederick “Fritz” Niland, while Tom Hanks played Captain John H. Miller, the officer tasked with finding Ryan after his brothers are believed to have been killed in action.