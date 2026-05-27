Bad Bunny joins cast of 'Toy Story 5' as quirky character 'Pizza with Sunglasses'

WASHINGTON: Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny is set to join the voice cast of Toy Story 5, taking on the unusual role of a character named “Pizza with Sunglasses”, according to People.

The Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will make a voice cameo in the upcoming instalment of the long-running franchise, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 June.

Disney describes the character as “effortlessly cool and mysterious” and part of a group of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed. The film’s main voice cast includes returning stars such as Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.