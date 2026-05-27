Bad Bunny joins cast of 'Toy Story 5' as quirky character 'Pizza with Sunglasses'

WASHINGTON: Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny is set to join the voice cast of Toy Story 5, taking on the unusual role of a character named “Pizza with Sunglasses”, according to People.
The Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will make a voice cameo in the upcoming instalment of the long-running franchise, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 June.
Disney describes the character as “effortlessly cool and mysterious” and part of a group of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed. The film’s main voice cast includes returning stars such as Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.
Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film continues the story of the beloved Pixar series, with Oscar-winning composer Randy Newman also returning to score the project.
The new instalment will also feature Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson and Alan Cumming among its additional voice roles, alongside a newly released trailer showing Jessie leading the toys in a new adventure involving a tech toy named Lilypad.
Bad Bunny has previously appeared in films including Bullet Train and Happy Gilmore 2, and is currently performing globally on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which concludes in July.
(With inputs from ANI)