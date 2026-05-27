Brian Geraghty joins Chris Hemsworth's Kockroach

Actor Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker) is the latest member to join the star cast of Matt Ross' crime thriller Kockroach. The film, which is underway in Australia, stars Chris Hemsworth, Zazie Beetz, Taron Egerton, Rachel Sennott, and Alec Baldwin. Geraghty was recently seen in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series, 1923.
Geraghty's acting credits include Flight, in which he starred opposite Denzel Washington, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, opposite Zac Efron, John Malkovich, and Lily Collins.
Ross, directing the film from a screenplay by Jonathan Ames, has helmed films such as 28 Hotel Rooms (2012) and Captain Fantastic (2016). He has also acted in films such as Face/Off (1997), American Psycho (2000), and The Aviator (2004).
Kockroach, based on the 2007 novel penned by William Lashner, follows a mysterious outsider who becomes a powerful crime boss rising on the ladder of New York's underworld. Aaron Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing the film under the banners Mad Chance Productions and Black Bear Pictures.