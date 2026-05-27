Cooper Hoffman to lead Durango

Actor Cooper Hoffman, known for his roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Francis Lawrence's The Long Walk, will front a new Hulu drama pilot, Durango.
With Hoffman set to play a snowboarding star in the drama, it revolves around Mikey (Hoffman), a ski bum, and Bunny, a homeschooled runaway who makes a living as a waitress. The two team up, riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love whilst running away from cops and criminals. Mikey's character description calls him a "street-smart, easy-going local snowboarding legend" whose Olympic dream is cut short by an injury.
The pilot is penned by Eliza Clark, who also serves as an executive producer with Michael Ellenberg. 20th Century Television and Media Res produce Durango.
Hoffman, whose other acting credits include Wildcat, Saturday Night, and Poetic License, will be seen starring alongside Olivia Wilde in Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex, Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, and A24's The Chaperones.