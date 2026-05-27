Cooper Hoffman to lead Durango

With Hoffman set to play a snowboarding star in the drama, it revolves around Mikey (Hoffman), a ski bum, and Bunny, a homeschooled runaway who makes a living as a waitress. The two team up, riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love whilst running away from cops and criminals. Mikey's character description calls him a "street-smart, easy-going local snowboarding legend" whose Olympic dream is cut short by an injury.