Paris Jackson says relationship with father Michael Jackson is 'no one’s business'

WASHINGTON: Paris Jackson has said she prefers to keep her relationship with her late father, pop legend Michael Jackson, private, stating that it is “no one’s business”, according to E! News.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Trying Not to Die podcast, the 28-year-old singer said she no longer feels obliged to publicly discuss her bond with the “Thriller” star, who died in 2009 when she was 11.

“I’m now learning I can have my own personal relationship and I’m allowed to be private about it,” she said.

“I’m now like, my relationship is the most beautiful relationship ever,” she added, as per the outlet.

Paris said she is now in a “very beautiful spot” with her father and values the freedom of keeping those feelings private. “It’s no one’s business and I don’t have to share that with anybody. And there’s a lot of freedom in that, which is really cool,” she said.