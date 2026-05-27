Paris Jackson says relationship with father Michael Jackson is 'no one’s business'

WASHINGTON: Paris Jackson has said she prefers to keep her relationship with her late father, pop legend Michael Jackson, private, stating that it is “no one’s business”, according to E! News.
Speaking on a recent episode of the Trying Not to Die podcast, the 28-year-old singer said she no longer feels obliged to publicly discuss her bond with the “Thriller” star, who died in 2009 when she was 11.
“I’m now learning I can have my own personal relationship and I’m allowed to be private about it,” she said.
“I’m now like, my relationship is the most beautiful relationship ever,” she added, as per the outlet.
Paris said she is now in a “very beautiful spot” with her father and values the freedom of keeping those feelings private. “It’s no one’s business and I don’t have to share that with anybody. And there’s a lot of freedom in that, which is really cool,” she said.
She also reflected on earlier pressure to publicly mark occasions such as her father’s birthday, his death anniversary, and Father’s Day.
“That has drastically changed in the last few years,” she said. “I don’t really feel like any of us owe anyone anything.”
Michael Jackson was also father to Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.
Paris added that she does not want to express her love in a “copycat” manner based on how others remember him. “Because I did. That was my best friend,” she said.
In recent years, she has also spoken about her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, with whom she reconnected at the age of 15, according to E! News.
In a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, Paris described their growing bond, saying it was “cool having her as a friend” and that they were getting to know each other better.
Paris and Rowe continue to share a close relationship. Earlier this month, she posted a Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram.
(With inputs from ANI)