Thea Sharrock to helm film adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ The Things We Leave Unfinished

WASHINGTON: Director Thea Sharrock, best known for the romantic drama Me Before You, is set to direct The Things We Leave Unfinished, the forthcoming Lionsgate adaptation of The Things We Leave Unfinished, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Producer Todd Lieberman is backing the project through his production company Hidden Pictures. Lieberman previously produced Lionsgate’s successful adaptation of The Housemaid, which reportedly earned nearly USD 400 million worldwide, as well as the sci-fi action feature War Machine.
The story centres on a woman who returns to her hometown in the Rockies following a highly publicised divorce. She is compelled to work alongside an arrogant bestselling author to complete her late great-grandmother’s World War II love story. As they uncover long-buried family secrets, the pair gradually fall for one another.
Screenwriter Arash Amel, known for films including A Private War and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has adapted the novel for the screen.
Author Rebecca Yarros, who achieved global acclaim with her fantasy novel Fourth Wing, is also serving as executive producer through her company Full Measures Productions.
Lionsgate continues to expand its slate of literary adaptations. Alongside The Housemaid, the studio recently secured adaptation rights to The Correspondent and is preparing for the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping later this year.
“Thea has an incredible gift for emotional storytelling and is the perfect filmmaker to bring Rebecca Yarros’ sweeping, romantic and heartbreaking story to the screen,” said Erin Westerman, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
The project is being overseen by Scott O'Brien and Maria Ascanio at Lionsgate, alongside Hidden Pictures executive Carly Kleinbart Elter.
Sharrock recently directed Ladies First, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike, which debuted on Netflix last week.
Her feature directorial debut, Me Before You, starred Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, and grossed more than USD 200 million worldwide.
Before moving into film, Sharrock established a successful theatre career in England. Her production of After the Dance won the Olivier Award for Best Revival, while her 2007 revival of Equus marked Daniel Radcliffe’s Broadway debut.
(With inputs from ANI)