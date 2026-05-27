Thea Sharrock to helm film adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ The Things We Leave Unfinished

WASHINGTON: Director Thea Sharrock, best known for the romantic drama Me Before You, is set to direct The Things We Leave Unfinished, the forthcoming Lionsgate adaptation of The Things We Leave Unfinished, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producer Todd Lieberman is backing the project through his production company Hidden Pictures. Lieberman previously produced Lionsgate’s successful adaptation of The Housemaid, which reportedly earned nearly USD 400 million worldwide, as well as the sci-fi action feature War Machine.

The story centres on a woman who returns to her hometown in the Rockies following a highly publicised divorce. She is compelled to work alongside an arrogant bestselling author to complete her late great-grandmother’s World War II love story. As they uncover long-buried family secrets, the pair gradually fall for one another.

Screenwriter Arash Amel, known for films including A Private War and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has adapted the novel for the screen.