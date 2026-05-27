TIFF to honour Christopher Nolan with major retrospective featuring 12-film showcase

WASHINGTON: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to honour filmmaker Christopher Nolan with a major career retrospective this summer, screening 12 of his feature films at its Lightbox cinemas in July and August under the banner “Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs”.
The programme will open with Tenet on 9 July and conclude with a 70mm presentation of Dunkirk on 20 August, reflecting Nolan’s long-standing commitment to large-format and technically innovative cinema. The retrospective will span his career, including acclaimed titles such as Memento, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer, alongside his Batman trilogy.
TIFF said the event offers a comprehensive look at Nolan’s evolution as a filmmaker, tracing his journey from his early work Following, which first screened at the festival in 1998, through to his most recent productions.
The retrospective coincides with anticipation for Nolan’s next feature, The Odyssey, a large-scale adaptation of Homer’s epic starring Matt Damon as Odysseus. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 17 July and features an ensemble cast including Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
(With inputs from ANI)