TIFF to honour Christopher Nolan with major retrospective featuring 12-film showcase

WASHINGTON: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to honour filmmaker Christopher Nolan with a major career retrospective this summer, screening 12 of his feature films at its Lightbox cinemas in July and August under the banner “Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs”.

The programme will open with Tenet on 9 July and conclude with a 70mm presentation of Dunkirk on 20 August, reflecting Nolan’s long-standing commitment to large-format and technically innovative cinema. The retrospective will span his career, including acclaimed titles such as Memento, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer, alongside his Batman trilogy.