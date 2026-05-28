'Do not use AI as final word on anything creative': Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has become the latest filmmaker to voice concerns over the use of artificial intelligence, saying that while it can be used as a tool like any other technology, it should not be considered the final authority in creative work.

During an appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's IMO podcast, the legendary Hollywood director, known for movies such as Jaws, E.T., Indiana Jones, Schindler's List and Lincoln, said the technology can be useful in finding solutions to medical issues or scouting locations, but not in movie making.

"Where I don't love AI is where it takes a position or there's an empty chair at a writer's table," Spielberg said.

"I'm not willing to substitute, you know, because I don't really believe in sentience. I don't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don't think that is an algorithm that's inventible. A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I'll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future."

The director said he can see a future where AI can help "save us a lot of legwork", but he is not willing to treat is beyond anything other than a tool.