Paddington 4: Armando Iannucci to write; director Dougal Wilson in talks to return

Apart from his abovementioned work, Iannucci can also be credited as the comedy writer behind Alan Partridge, the iconic TV character from The Day Today. His recent work includes HBO's Avenue 5 and, on the film front, In the Loop, which he co-wrote and directed. The latter, co-writen by Blackwell, was nominated for an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2010. Apart from co-writing Iannucci's last feature film, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Blackwell is also known for creating the British dark comedy TV show Breeders and the sit-com Back.