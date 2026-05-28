Bad Bunny steps into world of animation with Toy Story 5; details out

Popular Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny has joined the cast of Toy Story 5, marking his first animated film. He will voice a unique character named ‘Pizza with Sunglasses’.
This is the Grammy-winning singer's first time taking on a voice role in the upcoming instalment of the popular franchise.
According to Disney, the character is "effortlessly cool and mysterious" and belongs to "a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed."
Toy Story 5 marks a new chapter for the beloved franchise. Directed by (WALL-E, Finding Nemo) with co-direction from McKenna Harris, the film explores a modern theme: the clash between classic toys and the digital age. The storyline sees Woody, Buzz, Jesse, and the gang confronted by new tech-savvy toys as kids’ interests shift toward electronics.
The recently-released trailer showcased Bonnie, the owner of the toys, has been gifted a gaming console-like tablet named Lilypad, which shifts her focus from the toys. Jesse laments about taking efforts all summer to make Bonnie make some friends, but for all to be in vain after the advent of the Lilypad. Further, Woody also realises that more and more toys are being abandoned by their little owners and thereby makes the call to do something about these technological devices. Thereby, Woody, Buzz, Jesse and the gang of human-like toys unite to fight against technological overpowering.
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles from the previous films, and are joined by new additions Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, Jeff Bergman, Anna Vocino, John Hopkins, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Ernie Hudson, and Alan Cumming.
Toy Story 5 is produced by Jessica Choi and executive produced by Pete Docter. It is set to release on June 19, 2026.