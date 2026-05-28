Bad Bunny steps into world of animation with Toy Story 5; details out

The recently-released trailer showcased Bonnie, the owner of the toys, has been gifted a gaming console-like tablet named Lilypad, which shifts her focus from the toys. Jesse laments about taking efforts all summer to make Bonnie make some friends, but for all to be in vain after the advent of the Lilypad. Further, Woody also realises that more and more toys are being abandoned by their little owners and thereby makes the call to do something about these technological devices. Thereby, Woody, Buzz, Jesse and the gang of human-like toys unite to fight against technological overpowering.