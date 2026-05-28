Blood on the Promontory to star Sam Worthington, Jack Quaid

We had reported that filmmaker Ray Mendoza (Warfare) will next helm the Western drama, Blood on the Promontory. The latest update is that big names such as Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise), Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Jai Courtney (Dutton Ranch) are set to lead the star cast of the film. Also joining them are Jaedan Martell (The Boy in the Iron Box) and LaMonica Garrett (Lioness).