Blood on the Promontory to star Sam Worthington, Jack Quaid

We had reported that filmmaker Ray Mendoza (Warfare) will next helm the Western drama, Blood on the Promontory. The latest update is that big names such as Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise), Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Jai Courtney (Dutton Ranch) are set to lead the star cast of the film. Also joining them are Jaedan Martell (The Boy in the Iron Box) and LaMonica Garrett (Lioness).
The film, written by Evan Cooper, follows five convicts shackled together by the foot as they attempt to escape through the mountains following a violent train robbery.
Mendoza, a former Navy SEAL, enjoyed a breakout success with Warfare, which he wrote and directed with Alex Garland. Nina Yang Bongiovi, Glenn Kleczkowski, Mark Gillard, and Paul Hadad are producing Blood on the Promontory under Big Newport Studios.
In addition to the three Avatar films, Worthington is also known for his roles in Horizon films, Hacksaw Ridge, and Clash of the Titans. Quaid, hugely popular for his role as Hugh Campbell in the recently concluded Prime Video series The Boys, also has to his credits: The Hunger Games films and Oppenheimer.