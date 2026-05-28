Cinema Without Borders: The Birthday Party — The Longest Night

On the other hand, the most compelling aspect about the film is the point of view of the precocious child Ida that Mysius chooses to tell the story from. It’s her torrent of emotions—the anger and rebellion and revenge and retribution—that help the film gain in momentum and tension, help round it off on a sombre note and also lend it a belief system and spiritual core; that consciously stated lies that protect the near and dear ones from harsh reality are perhaps best forgotten and forgiven because they come from a space of concern and caring than duplicity and dishonesty.