Chris Hemsworth to star in film based on Australia’s Tatts Finke desert race

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is set to star in and produce a feature film based on Australia’s iconic Tatts Finke Desert Race.

According to Deadline, Hemsworth’s production company, Wild State, has entered into an exclusive partnership with the organisers of the event to develop multiple projects centred on the gruelling two-day motorsport competition.

The feature film, which is being developed as a starring vehicle for the Thor actor, is currently in the early stages of development, with Ricky Staub and Dan Walser writing the script.

Wild State, which Hemsworth co-founded with Ben Grayson, is also producing unscripted content related to the race, including a project following freestyle motocross legend Robbie Maddison as he competes in the event for the first time.

“Off-road racing has been a passion in my family for a long time, and we at Wild State are thrilled to partner with the Tatts Finke Desert Race on the eve of its 50th anniversary and bring this epic competition to a global audience,” Hemsworth said.