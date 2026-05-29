Olivia Rodrigo slams backlash over stage outfits, calls criticism 'disturbing'

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter and actor Olivia Rodrigo has responded to online criticism over her recent babydoll dress stage outfits, describing the backlash as “really disturbing”, according to Page Six.

Speaking on The New York Times podcast Popcast, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the controversy surrounding her recent stage and music video styling.

“I didn’t think that I looked sexy in that at all,” Rodrigo said, referring to the public reaction to her outfits.

“I was like, this is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes,” she added, citing the riot grrrl musicians who inspired her current aesthetic.

Rodrigo criticised how her fully covered outfits were interpreted online.

“I just think it shows how we really normalise paedophilia in our culture,” she said, as per the outlet.