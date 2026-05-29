Tom Hardy not fired from ‘Mobland’, talks underway over return for season three

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has not been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama Mobland, and discussions are reportedly underway regarding his return for the show’s third season.

The clarification comes days after reports claimed that Hardy, who plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the series, would not return for a potential third instalment following alleged on-set issues involving executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to the production told Variety.

The earlier reports sparked speculation over how Hardy’s character might be written out of the series, especially as a third season, though not yet officially announced, is widely expected due to the drama’s strong performance on the streaming platform.