Tom Holland says he would be ‘content swinging off into the sunset’ after Spider-Man

WASHINGTON: Actor Tom Holland has spoken about the future of his role as Spider-Man, saying he would eventually be “so content swinging off into the sunset” and passing the superhero mantle to another actor, according to People.
Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to headline three Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Speaking to Empire magazine ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland reflected on what the future could hold for the franchise.
“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland said, according to People.
“Whatever that looks like, I don’t know,” he added.
The actor also drew a parallel with Robert Downey Jr., whose Tony Stark served as a mentor and father figure to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
“But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset,” Holland said.
Holland became the third actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screen, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The trio reunited in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Apart from the Spider-Man trilogy, Holland has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as making a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, according to People.
According to the report, Brand New Day, inspired by the comic storyline of the same name, follows the events of No Way Home, in which Peter Parker lives in a world where his loved ones no longer remember him, while he continues to operate as Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release in cinemas on July 31.
Meanwhile, Holland will also appear in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, according to People.
(With inputs from PTI)