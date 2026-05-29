Tom Holland says he would be ‘content swinging off into the sunset’ after Spider-Man

WASHINGTON: Actor Tom Holland has spoken about the future of his role as Spider-Man, saying he would eventually be “so content swinging off into the sunset” and passing the superhero mantle to another actor, according to People.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to headline three Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Empire magazine ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland reflected on what the future could hold for the franchise.

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland said, according to People.