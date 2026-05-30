John Rambo prequel, starring Noah Centineo, gets release date

Earlier this Friday, the makers of the John Rambo prequel announced that the film will release in theatres on June 04 next year. The film stars Noah Centineo in the titular role and is directed by Jalmari Helander from a screenplay by Sohrab Noshirvani and Rory Haines. Helander is best known for directing the Sisu franchise.
The film tells the origin story of John Rambo and is set prior to the events in First Blood (1982). Sylvester Stallone, who starred in the original franchise, is also part of the prequel as an executive producer.
The cast includes James Franco, Yao (Sinnners), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Jefferson White, Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus), and Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty).
Reportedly, the film stars Harbour as Major Trautman, who is Rambo's commanding officer. Richard Crenna played Colonel Trautman in the original Rambo franchise. On the other hand, according to reports, Franco stars in the film as an antagonist.
This is the sixth film in the franchise and the first to not feature Stallone in the lead role. The previous titles comprise First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019).
The film is produced by Kevin King Templeton, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco. In addition to Stallone, the executive producers include the Russo Brothers, Dallas Sonnier, Amanda Presmyk, and Trevor Short.