Obsession Movie Review: An unsettling, dark fairy tale for adults

The film resorts to the mechanics of old dark fairy tales to construct a deceptively simple premise. Baron (Michael Johnston), AKA Bear, is granted one wish, and he uses it to make his long-time friend and colleague Nikki (Inde Navarrette) “love him more than anyone in the world.” And in true fairytale fashion, his wish is granted, but to disastrous consequences. We understand what will unfold from here on out. Nikki is going to become demonically obsessed with Bear, and the excitement lies in waiting to see how far the film pushes boundaries with it. We know she is going to do strange things, like duct-taping a door to stop him from going to work. We know she is probably going to make sick acts of love, especially ones involving his dead cat’s carcass. We know she is going to hurt anybody who gets close to him. We know these in the peripheries, but that does not make the film predictable. Interestingly, whenever we approach one of these predictable elements, the tension heightens, much like a car crash video that raises our pulse. There is something terrifying about the last few seconds right before a strange and chaotic thing is about to happen. Curry Barker has mastered the art of presenting such moments. Filmmakers typically use music or flashy edits to ramp up to such moments, but Barker employs silence and shadows. Some of the most terrifying moments arrive when Nikki is shrouded in darkness, her voice alone leaping out.