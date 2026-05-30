Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jimmy O. Yang join Oscar Isaac in Netflix series ‘The Roman’

WASHINGTON: Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jimmy O. Yang have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Las Vegas-set drama series The Roman, starring Oscar Isaac, according to Variety.
Brune-Franklin will play Jessica Christine “JC” Griffin, described as an alert and ambitious rising star at a casino who serves as a key host and fixer for high-rolling guests, while quietly pursuing her own ambitions.
Yang will portray Rich Tzu, a refined, Eton-educated executive who becomes a rival to Isaac’s character, Bobby Redman.
The eight-episode, hour-long series is set in present-day Las Vegas, offering a modern yet perilous take on the Strip. Isaac stars as Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, the powerful president of a leading hotel casino whose position is increasingly under threat.
As previously announced, the cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin and David Costabile.
The Roman is created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, known for their work on Billions and Rounders, with JC Chandor directing the first two episodes. Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer, alongside Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Paul Schiff, Beth Schacter and Isaac. Kerry Orent is co-executive producer.
( With inputs from ANI)