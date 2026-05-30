Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jimmy O. Yang join Oscar Isaac in Netflix series ‘The Roman’

WASHINGTON: Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jimmy O. Yang have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Las Vegas-set drama series The Roman, starring Oscar Isaac, according to Variety.

Brune-Franklin will play Jessica Christine “JC” Griffin, described as an alert and ambitious rising star at a casino who serves as a key host and fixer for high-rolling guests, while quietly pursuing her own ambitions.

Yang will portray Rich Tzu, a refined, Eton-educated executive who becomes a rival to Isaac’s character, Bobby Redman.

The eight-episode, hour-long series is set in present-day Las Vegas, offering a modern yet perilous take on the Strip. Isaac stars as Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, the powerful president of a leading hotel casino whose position is increasingly under threat.