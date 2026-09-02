Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona join Copperhead

Copperhead will go into production later this September. Momoa, coming off of films like Supergirl and The Wrecking Crew, will next be seen in Street Fighter, Dune: Part Three, A Minecraft Movie: Squared, and Fast Forever. Meanwhile, Arjona, who was last seen in Disney+'s Andor and Neon's Splitsville, has her next film with A24, Onslaught, releasing on September 4. In addition to the Adam Wingard-directed film, Arjona's slate includes the Amazon series Criminal, Michael B Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair, Scorn, and James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.