Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona join Copperhead

The Miles Teller-starrer Copperhead's is expanding, with Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona, Tenoch Huerta, and Kiefer Sutherland added to its star cast.
Helmed by John Swab with a script from Chad Feehan and J Todd Scott, Copperhead follows an undercover drug deal that explodes into violence. Later, a veteran detective teams up with a young federal agent to expose the rot in their elite task force. Black Label, alongside Swab's Milk Boy and Teller's Lime Tree Productions, are financing and producing the film.
Copperhead will go into production later this September. Momoa, coming off of films like Supergirl and The Wrecking Crew, will next be seen in Street Fighter, Dune: Part Three, A Minecraft Movie: Squared, and Fast Forever. Meanwhile, Arjona, who was last seen in Disney+'s Andor and Neon's Splitsville, has her next film with A24, Onslaught, releasing on September 4. In addition to the Adam Wingard-directed film, Arjona's slate includes the Amazon series Criminal, Michael B Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair, Scorn, and James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.