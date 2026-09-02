KiKi Layne, Luke Hemsworth join Kill-fame Nikhil Bhat's Deadlocked

Layne and Hemsworth join the previously announced cast members, Jamie Foxx and Sasha Calle, reported Deadline. Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack have written the script for Deadlocked. The film follows a former US Marine, who, whilst grieving, is forced back into his old ways as a woman takes control of a courthouse, in which her father is the defendant in the trial of the century. Details of the film's characters are yet to be revealed.