Rani Mukerji honoured at IFFM 2026 with special citation for Excellence in Acting

MELBOURNE: Rani Mukerji has been honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with a special citation recognising her excellence in acting, celebrating three decades of memorable characters and her enduring connection with audiences worldwide.

The honour recognises her extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and the impact of her work in taking Indian stories and characters to audiences across the world.

One of Indian cinema's most accomplished and versatile performers, Rani Mukerji attended the festival in a vibrant geranium-red monochrome co-ord set.

She has built an illustrious career spanning diverse genres and brought to life some of the most memorable female characters in contemporary Hindi cinema.

From portraying women who challenged conventions to characters who found strength in the face of extraordinary circumstances, her performances have consistently combined emotional depth, conviction and an innate ability to connect with audiences.

Her body of work, spanning films such as 'Black', 'Hum Tum', 'Yuva', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Hichki', the 'Mardaani' franchise and 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', reflects her versatility.

Speaking on the honour, Rani Mukerji said, "When I entered the Indian film industry as a young girl, I never imagined that one day my films and the characters that I have been fortunate enough to play would take me across oceans, and that people in a beautiful country like Australia would embrace me with so much warmth. Entertaining people across the world through my cinema is the greatest gift this profession has given me.