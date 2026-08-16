Rajinikanth completes 51 years in cinema, celebrates milestone on ‘Dharman’ sets

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth completed 51 years in cinema on August 15, marking the milestone with the team of his upcoming film ‘Dharman’.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the film’s sets in the presence of Rajinikanth, director Ashwath Marimuthu and the cast and crew.

August 15 marks the day Rajinikanth made his film debut. His first film, ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, was released on August 15, 1975. Over the past five decades, the actor has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

The celebration took place while Rajinikanth was shooting for ‘Dharman’. A post shared from the film’s sets carried a message celebrating his long journey in cinema: “51 YEARS. ONE NAME. ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN”.

‘Dharman’ marks Rajinikanth’s 173rd film. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna. Simran is reuniting with Rajinikanth after their previous film, ‘Petta’.