Rajinikanth completes 51 years in cinema, celebrates milestone on ‘Dharman’ sets

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth completed 51 years in cinema on August 15, marking the milestone with the team of his upcoming film ‘Dharman’.
A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the film’s sets in the presence of Rajinikanth, director Ashwath Marimuthu and the cast and crew.
August 15 marks the day Rajinikanth made his film debut. His first film, ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, was released on August 15, 1975. Over the past five decades, the actor has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.
The celebration took place while Rajinikanth was shooting for ‘Dharman’. A post shared from the film’s sets carried a message celebrating his long journey in cinema: “51 YEARS. ONE NAME. ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN”.
‘Dharman’ marks Rajinikanth’s 173rd film. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media.
The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna. Simran is reuniting with Rajinikanth after their previous film, ‘Petta’.
The technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, action directors Anbariv, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Pradeep E Ragav and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.
Affectionately known as “Thalaiva” (leader) by his legion of fans, Rajinikanth remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. He has starred in films across several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.
With a career spanning a wide range of genres and languages, Rajinikanth has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, with his influence extending beyond his on-screen roles.
Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, the film follows Deva, a former coolie-turned-rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death.