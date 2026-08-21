Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki passes away at 94

Actor Sowcar Janaki has passed away at the age of 94, confirmed Nadigar Sangam's president and actor Nasser. Reportedly, she was recently in the intensive care unit for age-related health issues. "Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet," reads an excerpt from Nasser's statement.

Sowcar Janaki is among Indian cinema's most revered senior actors, with a career spanning more than 400 titles across languages. The actor made her debut with a role in the 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad, and it provided her with the moniker 'Sowcar'.

She is popular for her roles in films directed by K Balachandar that include titles such as Neerkumizhi (1965), Edhir Neechal (1968), Kaviya Thalaivi (1970), and Thillu Mullu (1981). Besides Tamil and Telugu, she also starred in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films.