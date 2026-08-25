'Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini?' Kangana Ranaut on Kriti Sanon ad

“…from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy,” Ranaut wrote in her Instagram story.

Sanon’s ad sparked a debate on social media on Monday with many trolling the actor.

“Kriti Sanon tying rakhi in bra kinda attire. Nudity was not this common before,” wrote a user on social media.

“Creative freedom is great but it should not change the essence of the tradition,” wrote another.

There were many who defended the actor.

“Indian men are having nightmare over Kriti Sanon wearing modern clothes in rakshabandhan ad only if they could create such outrage for women who are wearing normal clothes and still getting raped by indian men daily and getting 0 justice,” wrote one on social media.