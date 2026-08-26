Travis Kelce says wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

American football star Travis Kelce described on Wednesday his secretive early July wedding to pop sensation Taylor Swift as "the best night of my life."

"I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us," the Kansas City Chiefs player told a briefing.

"That's pretty much all I'm taking away from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration."

The couple, both 36, tied the knot over two days of celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 2 and 3.

"It's kind of cool to be able to, you know, live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there," the three-time Super Bowl winner told a briefing.

The event remains shrouded in mystery, as no images have been released. The wedding was only subsequently confirmed by a statement from Swift's spokeswoman and a message on the giant screens of the storied concert hall and sports venue.