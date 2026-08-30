Tom Cruise announces a follow-up film to 'Days of Thunder' to hit theaters in 2028

DAYTONA BEACH: Tom Cruise stood up from his chair in front of 40 race-car drivers, jumped over a row of potted plants and directly onto a stage.

It was his first of many stunts to come at Daytona International Speedway.

The 64-year-old Cruise announced Saturday he will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in a follow-up to "Days of Thunder." He waved the green flag on it hours before the Cup Series' regular-season finale at Daytona and then showed up for the pre-race drivers' meeting.

"It's not just about racing," Cruise told the packed room that included NASCAR executives, fans, corporate sponsors and military personnel. "It's about the community and the people here. There's something very special about racers and the whole community. It's a culture, and I was very proud to be able to reflect that in the first 'Days of Thunder,' and I am honored to share it with the world. ...

"That's basically what we're going to really go for with this one. Give the audience that opportunity to understand what it is as a team, as a community, what it is for NASCAR, and the speed, the excitement and all that danger and stuff."

Anne Hathaway will co-star as a team owner and engineer in the film scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures on June 2, 2028.