"We remain fully aligned with Kriti": Jewellery brand GIVA reacts after backlash over Kriti Sanon ad takedown

Mumbai: Jewellery brand GIVA has finally broken its silence after facing online backlash since taking down its recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon.

The brand withdrew its advertisement featuring the 'Mimi' star after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

"I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intention behind the campaign remains unchanged. The campaign was created in close collaboration with Kriti, and reflected a shared belief in celebrating Rakshabandhan in a way that brings families together. We remain fully aligned with Kriti on the intent and spirit behind the campaign," the statement from GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal read.

It further explained that the advertisement was taken down to ensure the safety of the on-ground people at the GIVA stores.

"The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores, and I'd never allow them to be harmed," it added.