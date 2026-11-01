Rome Flynn joins Throttled

Rome Flynn is the latest to join the upcoming romantic film Throttled, directed by Nzingha Stewart. The film is based on the first book of Lauren Asher's Dirty Air series.
Stewart is helming the film from a screenplay by Melissa Osborne. Throttled follows Maya Alatorre (Nicole Wallace), an ambitious young woman who falls in love with her brother's rival, Noah Slade (Josh Heuston), as she joins her brother on the racing circuit.
Flynn joins Wallace, Heuston, Julio Pena, and Mia McKenna-Bruce. Flynn will play a driver, Jax Kingston, for Team McCoy, another rival of Noah Slade. The film is produced by Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks, along with Jennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay, and Garret Grant.
Flynn was recently seen in Apple TV+'s Imperfect Women and the four-episode anthology series Side Quest. He is currently playing Frank Lucas in MGM+'s fourth season of Godfather of Harlem. Notably, the role was played by Denzel Washington in American Gangster.