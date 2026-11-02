Sanjay Gupta's wife appeals to media for privacy, urges deletion of daughter's viral videos

NEW DELHI: Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, wife of late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, has appealed to the media to respect her family's privacy as she copes with his sudden demise alongside their two young children.

The director, aged 59, was found dead at his Versova residence on Saturday after suffering a head injury in a fall.

The appeal came after videos of his 13-year-old daughter raising her middle finger at photographers during his cremation went viral on social media. In her post, Anuradha addressed the teenager's emotional outburst, explained the circumstances behind her reaction, and urged media outlets to remove the videos out of respect for the family's grief.

"A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time," she wrote.

"Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father."

Gupta said she regrets any hurt her daughter's reaction may have caused, but she hoped the media would allow them the "privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss".

"Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused," she said.