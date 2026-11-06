In ‘Possible Love,’ a South Korean auteur returns with a story of marriage, labor and class

VENICE, Italy: There are some filmmakers who churn movies out like clockwork. And then there are others, like South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong, who wait until they have something worthwhile to say. For movie lovers, it makes the arrival of his latest film “Possible Love,” now streaming on Netflix, something like an event.

His last film, “Burning,” a meditative thriller about three young people, was the first South Korean feature to be shortlisted for an Oscar, and was singled out by many critics as the best of 2018. And though South Korean cinema has soared at the Oscars since, Lee didn't feel rushed to get back in the mix as quickly as possible. This, he said, is not patience, exactly, but more of a pathological timidness.

“This is a big problem of mine,” the 72-year-old filmmaker told The Associated Press earlier this year, with the help of a translator. “With every film I do, I constantly ask myself, what meaning does this have? Is this a story worth telling?”

Lee was inspired by mass autoworker layoffs

This time, he found himself drawn to the story of mass layoffs in his home country. In 2009, the Ssangyong Motor Co. laid off about one-third of its workforce, which led to a high-profile confrontation between police and workers who occupied the company’s plant south of Seoul for more than two months. A spate of suicides among Ssangyong workers and family members also followed the automaker’s restructuring.