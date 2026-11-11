'For a lifetime': Anirudh Ravichander ties the knot with Kavya Maran, shares first wedding picture

CHENNAI: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends on Wednesday.

Anirudh shared the couple's first picture as husband and wife on social media, announcing the occasion with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

Several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles attended the wedding, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Anirudh, one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for films such as 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram', among others. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe and he is the recipient of Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay awards.

As for Kavya Maran, she is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran.

The couple had been at the centre of wedding speculation for several months, and their first official wedding photograph has now put an end to the anticipation surrounding their marriage.

Sun Pictures also shared a picture from the wedding on X while congratulating the couple. The post read, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding!"