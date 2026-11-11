Quranic verse on Kareena's heritage pendant triggers controversy, legal notice sent

BHOPAL: A Diwali photo post by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into a legal dispute.

Abbas Hafeez, the Bhopal-based national media convener of the Congress (in his personal capacity), has sent a legal notice to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her stylist, Rhea Kapoor. He objects to a heritage pendant, set with a large emerald and inscribed with a Quranic verse, that Kareena wore in her Diwali pictures.

The notice is dated November 11 and was sent through Hafeez’s lawyer, Mohammad Zafar. It asks that the photographs and videos showing the pendant be taken down from social media.

It also asks for a public apology to the Muslim community. The lawyer has said the notice is a demand for removal and that police or court action could follow if it is ignored, depending on the remedies available.

The ornament is described as roughly 200 years old, with an emerald of about 30 carats. It is said to have come from the household of the former Begums of Bhopal and to have been passed down through the family to Kareena through her marriage into the Pataudi family. The inscription is Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse many Muslims hold in particular reverence.