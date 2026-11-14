Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar on why he made himself the villain of his new film, 'Bitter Christmas'

NEW YORK: Art does far more than imitate life in the films of Pedro Almodóvar.

His movies, from “All About My Mother” to “Pain and Glory,” are grand, melodramatic reflections of Almodóvar's own life that tremble on the brink between fiction and reality.

In the 77-year-old’s latest film, “Bitter Christmas,” Almodóvar's meta inclinations reach a thrilling new realm. Two narratives unspool, both concerning filmmakers. One, a veteran director suffering a creative block, Raúl (Leonardo Sbaraglia), is notably similar to Almodóvar himself.

There are, as always, twists and turns in Almodóvar's new film, which Sony Pictures Classics releases Friday in theaters. But “Bitter Christmas” builds toward an inquiry into the director's — and Almodóvar's — plundering of real life for the purpose of art. It's a portrait of the artist as a not-so-young thief.

As one of the top global filmmakers, Almodóvar has increasingly come to be a conscience of cinema. He has passionately defended theaters while arguing against Netflix films (which he dings in “Bitter Christmas”). Almodóvar has also been a loud critic of President Donald Trump, decried the rise of the far right in Europe and turned down lucrative offers from a Saudi festival.

Almodóvar has resolutely stuck to his values. That makes his decision to turn himself into the villain of “Bitter Christmas” all the more interesting. In a recent interview while in Manhattan for the New York Film Festival, Almodóvar discussed the autofiction turn of “Bitter Christmas” and his abiding creative hunger.

AP: The movie comes most alive in the last 20 minutes. Where did that meta turn come from?

ALMODÓVAR: I agree. When I wrote the script, I wanted to shoot these 20 final minutes. That was new to me. When I was writing, I was surprised. I didn’t think, when I was writing, that was the end. I was driving the story to another ending. But it suddenly appeared: the possibility of being questioned by one of the characters. I thought of (Italian author and playwright Luigi) Pirandello. It felt new. I had never done it like that. I was always interested in the deep relation between creativity and reality. They are like two sides of one coin. I realized that I didn’t think about the other people. I only thought about the idea, the inspiration.