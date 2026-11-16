Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to play iconic British spy

Pattinson. Robert Pattinson.

After years of debate and endless conjecture, Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise.

The naming of Pattinson comes during the longest hiatus in 007 history and ends years of rampant speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. It comes five years after 2021's “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character's death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting on social media with a brief snippet of the actor emerging from the shadows with a gun.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson only entered the Bond rumor mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role. Others reportedly in the mix included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

But they were only the finalists in a Bond search that dated back to before Craig's final 007 film.