Having grown up in the USA, playing a village girl in Aakasamlo Oka Tara was quite a challenging experience for Satvika. Talking about her transformation, she says, "When I first saw myself in a school uniform, I was surprised and wondered if I could really pull off this look. My mother was also very happy to see such a transformation in me. Playing a character so different from anything I have experienced in real life gave me a unique feeling. There is a certain magic in this role. As actors, we get the opportunity to live many different lives through our characters. That is the magic of cinema. When such an opportunity comes along, we must do complete justice to the role."