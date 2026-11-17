Satvika Veeravalli is set to make her Telugu cinema entry with director Pavan Sadineni's Aakasamlo Oka Tara, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan. The film is set to hit the screens on November 20. Born and brought up in the USA, Satvika spoke about her journey into films and her first acting experience.
"After completing my engineering degree and master's, I worked as an engineer for two years. Later, I felt that a creative field would suit me better," recalls Satvika, who had first auditioned for the Tamil film, Kantha, which was also a Dulquer Salmaan starrer. "When the same producer later told me that he was making another Tamil film, I auditioned for that project and got selected," says Satvika, who left her job and decided to pursue acting full time after she signed Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Although both her parents have Tamil roots, Satvika's father was brought up in Hyderabad, and speaks Telugu fluently. "There has always been a Telugu atmosphere in our family, and I picked up the language quite quickly. Apart from that, I also underwent language training for this Telugu film," says Satvika, a trained Carnatic musician and a Bharatanatyam dancer.
Billing her character in Aakasamlo Oka Tara as an innocent rural girl, Satvika says it is a far cry from her real self. "I absolutely love my character in this film. She is a very innocent girl, but I am not like that in real life. If I want to say something or if something bothers me, I express it directly," says the actor, adding, "I have always been fascinated by space and astronomy, and I drew from my personal experiences and those memories while portraying this character."
Elaborating on her role, Satvika points out that the film is centred on the big dream of her character. "She dreams of travelling into space. No matter people's taunts and ridicule, she remains focused on her goal. I think this character will inspire people from all walks of life. To succeed in any field, one must have confidence in oneself and move forward without worrying about what others think," says Satvika, who did considerable research as part of her preparation for the role. "I already had some understanding of science, but there is a big difference between general engineering and aeronautical engineering. Since I come from an engineering background, it helped me understand the technical aspects more easily," says the actor.
Calling her co-star Dulquer Salmaan a wonderful person, Satvika says, "Dulquer sir is extremely supportive and a wonderful person. On my first day of shooting, I was very nervous. There is a jatara (fair) sequence that I had to perform in front of a large gathering. I was initially scared, but I will never forget the support and encouragement Dulquer sir gave me." Apart from Dulquer and Satvika, the film features Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles. "Both of them are amazing performers, and it is a great opportunity for me to work alongside such talented actors. When I first met Ruhani garu, she said I could approach her if I needed any help. I learnt a lot from Shruti Haasan, as well. She is truly a powerhouse performer," says Satvika.
Having grown up in the USA, playing a village girl in Aakasamlo Oka Tara was quite a challenging experience for Satvika. Talking about her transformation, she says, "When I first saw myself in a school uniform, I was surprised and wondered if I could really pull off this look. My mother was also very happy to see such a transformation in me. Playing a character so different from anything I have experienced in real life gave me a unique feeling. There is a certain magic in this role. As actors, we get the opportunity to live many different lives through our characters. That is the magic of cinema. When such an opportunity comes along, we must do complete justice to the role."
On the film's inspirational aspect, Satvika says it highlights the importance of support and encouragement in a woman's journey toward success. "People often say that behind every successful man, there is a woman. In this film, behind a young woman's success is a kind-hearted and supportive man. I personally believe both should exist. When people encourage and support one another, life becomes much more beautiful. This film will definitely leave audiences with a deeply uplifting and emotional experience," says Satvika.
Talking about her upcoming projects, Satvika revealed that she is currently working on a Tamil film. "I also have a Telugu project in hand, but the official announcements regarding both films will be made soon," signs off Satvika.