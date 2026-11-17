After the success of Shambhala, actor Aadi Saikumar is on a signing spree. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects, and his latest film, Arundhati Nakshatram, was launched on Monday with a traditional muhurtham ceremony. Rahul Srinivas, who made an impressive directorial debut with The Great Pre-Wedding Show, is directing the film. Jointly produced by 7 PM Productions and Sri Chakra Movies LLP, the film features Megha Shetty and Madhu Damaraju as the female leads. Sandeep Agaram, Ashmita Reddy Basani and Dr Suryakanthi Kuchibhotla are producing the project.