After the success of Shambhala, actor Aadi Saikumar is on a signing spree. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects, and his latest film, Arundhati Nakshatram, was launched on Monday with a traditional muhurtham ceremony. Rahul Srinivas, who made an impressive directorial debut with The Great Pre-Wedding Show, is directing the film. Jointly produced by 7 PM Productions and Sri Chakra Movies LLP, the film features Megha Shetty and Madhu Damaraju as the female leads. Sandeep Agaram, Ashmita Reddy Basani and Dr Suryakanthi Kuchibhotla are producing the project.
Director Rahul Srinivas, who impressed audiences with his previous outing, is now gearing up to present an engaging rural family drama with this project. Aadi Saikumar's father and veteran actor Sai Kumar sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while producers Ramesh Puppala and Dr Suryakanthi Kuchibhotla switched on the camera. Arundhati Nakshatram marks Aadi Saikumar's 28th film as a lead actor.
Along with the grand launch, the makers unveiled a special announcement video offering a creative glimpse into the film's concept. Continuing the innovative promotional style associated with The Great Pre-Wedding Show, the video features photographs printed from a memory card, creatively transforming them into posters to reveal the film's title and concept. The intriguing glimpse hints at an entertaining rural family drama with a refreshing backdrop.
The makers have announced that regular shooting will commence this month and expressed confidence that the film will bring further recognition to their production banners. With an interesting combination of talent both on and off screen, Arundhati Nakshatram promises to be an exciting addition to Aadi Saikumar's filmography.