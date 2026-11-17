Akasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, is directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film is jointly presented by three production houses: Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Aravind, Swapna Cinema, headed by Swapna Dutt, and Lightbox Media, under which Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing it. The pre-release event was held at a convention centre in Hyderabad on Sunday. Allu Arjun attended as the chief guest and spoke about the film and Dulquer Salmaan.
"I like Dulquer Salmaan very much, as he has delivered wonderful films in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages. His successful journey continues with films like Mahanati, Lucky Baskhar and Sita Ramam. He is a versatile actor, and his choice of films is always excellent. He is also a very sweet and wonderful human being. Though he is the son of Kerala megastar Mammootty, he has always remained humble and gets along well with everyone. I believe that quality is one of the reasons for Dulquer Salmaan's success," Allu Arjun said.
The actor also praised Dulquer's work as a producer. "I watched Lokah, which was produced by Dulquer, and it was a fantastic film. I believe Akasamlo Oka Tara will become another milestone in Dulquer's career," Allu Arjun said.
He also wished female lead Satvika Veeravalli the very best for her Telugu debut. "Welcome to the Telugu film industry," he said. He further expressed his happiness that commercial star Shruti Haasan is playing an important role in the film and also praised Ruhani Sharma and her performance.
Allu Arjun had high praise for music director GV Prakash Kumar as well. "He has been consistently delivering good music and successes with projects like Irumudi, Lucky Baskhar and Viswanathan and Sons. I wish him continued success with Akasamlo Oka Tara," he said.
Speaking about director Pavan Sadineni, Allu Arjun recalled watching his first film, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, and described it as outstanding. "I had called him and spoken with him personally. He is a very talented director, and I felt that when the right time came, he would definitely prove his talent. I can see that energy in this film," Allu Arjun said.
The actor also spoke about his father Allu Aravind producing the film along with Swapna Dutt. "It gives me great happiness to see Swapna carrying forward Ashwini Dutt garu's legacy. They are producing wonderful films, and I am very proud of them," he said. He added that he had known Gunnam Gangaraju's family since childhood and wished the entire team great success.