"I like Dulquer Salmaan very much, as he has delivered wonderful films in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages. His successful journey continues with films like Mahanati, Lucky Baskhar and Sita Ramam. He is a versatile actor, and his choice of films is always excellent. He is also a very sweet and wonderful human being. Though he is the son of Kerala megastar Mammootty, he has always remained humble and gets along well with everyone. I believe that quality is one of the reasons for Dulquer Salmaan's success," Allu Arjun said.