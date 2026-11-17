Speaking about his association with the film, Nagarjuna clarified that he did not come on board merely because Aniesh is the son of a close friend. "I watched the film, liked the content and then decided to support it. It's not enough for a film to feature a friend's son. Ultimately, content is what matters. These days, a lot of people present and promote films, but not all of them succeed. If you look at my track record as a producer or presenter, I may not claim that every film is a blockbuster, but they have never disappointed me creatively," he stated.