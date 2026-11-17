Nagarjuna is currently balancing the shoot of his upcoming film King100 with his hosting commitments for Bigg Boss Telugu. The actor is also presenting the recently released Itlu Arjuna, starring Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan and directed by Mahesh Uppala. Taking time out of his busy schedule, Nagarjuna attended the film's success meet and congratulated the team on its positive reception.
The success meet was held at the preview theatre in Annapurna Studios, a venue that brought back fond memories for the actor. "It's very nostalgic for me because I watched the first copy of Shiva here and also held an event for the film at this venue. That's why we named this preview theatre Shiva Studio," Nagarjuna recalled.
Expressing his happiness over the film's response, Nagarjuna said that Itlu Arjuna has been receiving positive word of mouth with every passing show. "First of all, let me congratulate the entire team of Itlu Arjuna. The star of the film is definitely music director Thaman. He has done a fantastic job with both the songs and the background score. I also want to congratulate cinematographer Raja, who has done a fabulous job. In fact, after watching the visuals of Itlu Arjuna, I signed him for King100," he said.
The actor also praised director Mahesh Uppala for confidently handling an unconventional story. "The lead character doesn't speak, while all the other characters drive the narrative through their dialogues. The writing is strong, and Mahesh has balanced the entire film very effectively. He has a long way to go," Nagarjuna said.
Speaking about his association with the film, Nagarjuna clarified that he did not come on board merely because Aniesh is the son of a close friend. "I watched the film, liked the content and then decided to support it. It's not enough for a film to feature a friend's son. Ultimately, content is what matters. These days, a lot of people present and promote films, but not all of them succeed. If you look at my track record as a producer or presenter, I may not claim that every film is a blockbuster, but they have never disappointed me creatively," he stated.
Nagarjuna also stressed the importance of giving technical departments adequate time before a film's release. "Today's audiences can easily identify shortcomings in visual effects and other technical aspects. I request filmmakers to give their technical teams at least two months before release. Whether it's music, VFX or post-production work, everything improves when technicians are given enough time. That's very important for delivering a quality theatrical experience," he said.
Providing an update on King100, Nagarjuna revealed that the film is nearing completion. "Except for a song and a few patchwork portions, King100 is almost complete. We expect to have the final copy ready by the end of this month. We are nearly ready," he said.
Praising debutant Aniesh's performance in Itlu Arjuna, Nagarjuna said the young actor had passed his first major test with flying colours. "The most important thing was whether Aniesh would succeed in his debut, and I am proud to say that he passed with flying colours. You have established yourself with your very first film. Choosing a role like this for a debut film was a brave decision. Everyone who watched the film told me that Aniesh has arrived, and we are all proud of him," Nagarjuna said.
The veteran actor was equally appreciative of Anaswara Rajan and said he became an admirer of her work after watching the film. "When I watched the film, the first thing I asked was, 'Who is that girl?' Despite not being familiar with the language, you learned it and delivered your performance beautifully. Everyone has become a fan of yours, and I have become a big fan as well," he said.
Nagarjuna also admitted that he initially had doubts about the film's core concept when he first heard the story. "When I came to know that the lead character would be mute, I was a little concerned. In fact, I even asked Aniesh if he was sure about doing such a role in his debut film. But after they showed me the completed film, I was convinced and decided to present it," Nagarjuna added.