ALAPPUZHA: Moviegoers will get to relive the magic as Nedumudi Venu lights up the big screen — one last time. The legendary actor’s final film, Orange Marangalude Veedu (The House of Orange Trees), will hit theatres on November 20.

Directed by Dr Biju, the movie offers audiences the opportunity to witness the late actor in his elements. It also features late playwright and actor P Balachandran, making it the last film in which the two celebrated artists appeared together.

For Alappuzha, the release carries a special emotional significance. Venu, who transposed the cultural richness, artistic sensibilities and rhythm of his native land into his movies and plays, remains one of the district’s most cherished cultural icons. Adding to the connection, Alappuzha also served as one of the upcoming movie’s key locations.

The film revolves around Samuel, played by Venu, a man in the twilight of his life who sets out in search of a part of his soul that he feels he has lost somewhere along the way.

Dr Biju said the film explores the loss of roots, generational conflicts and the deep emotional bond between human beings and nature. “The film was completed in 2020-21, against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic. However, the subsequent deaths of Nedumudi and Balachandran proved traumatic for the crew. It delayed post-production work,” Dr Biju said.