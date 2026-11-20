Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and producer Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news with a post on social media on Friday and said the child was born on November 19. They have named him Dev Nidimoru.

The picture featured Prabhu and Nidimoru holding the hand of a newborn.

"Our beautiful baby boy.DEV NIDIMORU.19.11.2026.The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj," read the caption.

Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comment section.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan left the emojis. "So much love," wrote Kriti Kharbanda in the comment.

The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025 in Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

In an earlier event, the actor announced she will be taking a break before returning to films. "I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said.