BHUBANESWAR: Odia movie ‘Baghuni’ (Dance like a Tiger) has been selected for its premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28. The film is the only Odia production featured in this year’s selection.

Inspired by true events, the film follows Mini, an 11-year-old girl from a remote village who dreams of becoming a tiger dancer in ‘Bagha Nacha’, a traditional folk performance historically dominated by men. Through her dream, the film explores gender discrimination, social traditions, cultural identity and the determination of a young girl to define her own future.

Rooted in Odisha’s folk traditions, rural landscapes and cultural ethos, Baghuni celebrates the region’s heritage while telling a universal story of dreams, equality and empowerment.

Written and directed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Jitendra Mishra, the movie is a multinational co-production between the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Glocal Films UK Limited (United Kingdom) founded by Odisha born UK-based producer Partha Panda and Cinema4Good Pvt Ltd (India) of Jitendra Mishra.

The film stars Sabyasachi Mishra alongside a talented young ensemble cast selected from thousands of children across Odisha through a rigorous, multi-stage audition process.

Commenting on this achievement, Sabyasachi said, “Odia cinema has started creating national buzz, but I truly believe Baghuni will take Odia movies to international level.”

Mishra said the film is a tribute to the strength of women, their quiet courage, unwavering values and extraordinary ability to rise above every obstacle.