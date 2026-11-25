MUMBAI: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the release and streaming of the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix India, and has called for a permanent law prohibiting Pakistani content and artists from being featured on Indian platforms.

The series is based on the Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq.

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta requested PM Modi to ensure that the series is neither released nor streamed in India. The association also sought a permanent legal provision to ban Pakistani content, artists and productions from Indian television, OTT platforms and cinemas.

Sharing its statement on X, AICWA reiterated its opposition to the availability of Pakistani content in India and said it had raised the issue with the Prime Minister ahead of the series' scheduled release on December 4, 2026.