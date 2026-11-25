Netflix announced that its upcoming true-life sports drama Fight for '84 with Jamie Foxx is set for release on February 19, 2027.
The film has Foxx play the new coach of the US Olympic boxing team after the original team tragically died in a plane crash in 1980. He is tasked with rebuilding the team from scratch with new fighters for the 1984 Olympics.
Along with Foxx, the film also stars Shea Whigham, Malachi Beasley, Dan Perrault, Will Chase, Algee Smith, Jamir Cope, Mitchell Edwards, Al-Shabazz Jabateh, Robert Barbour, Amanda Warren, Adeola Role, Tre McBride, Xavier Mills, Adrian Martinez, and Javier Bolanos.
Fight for '84 marks the English feature debut of Colombian filmmaker Andres Baiz. The film is co-written by Andy Weiss, Andrea Berloff, and John Gatins. Foxx, who also has his directorial All-Star Weekend in the pipeline, is producing Fight for '84.