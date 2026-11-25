We previously announced that Macaulay Culkin is returning for a new Home Alone film. The recent update is that the actor is starring in another film helmed by debutant Walter Woodman. Joining Culkin in the cast are Constance Wu, Ken Leung, David Klein, Veronika Slowikowska, and Ethan Eng.
The film, produced by Shy Kids, Pressman Film and Esmail Corp, is co-written by Gregory Calderone, Sidney Leeder, Patrick Cederberg, and Alexander Weinstein. The upcoming film is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the internet's birth.
With this film and the new Home Alone film, Culkin will appear regularly in feature films. His recent credits include a voice role in Zootopia 2 (2025). He starred in Adam Green's Aladdin (2015) and Changeland (2019). Woodman, meanwhile, has worked on several short films and has directed the TV series Content (2019) and Late Night in the Studio (2020).