Veska is forced to take up smuggling of contraband, and pick up a gun to ensure no other woman is used as an afterthought by the men who think war is cool. She argues against men who believe rape, pilferage is an agreed upon consequence of war. Where is the woman's choice? How is it okay for a war-torn country to inflict the same wounds on another country just because the tides have changed? In contrast, Vani's conflict is more about her internal voices telling her to do the things others would say is right. She wants to escape from the things she thinks are pulling her down. Should she stay put to do good by everyone or move on even if it means the world would be crossed with her?