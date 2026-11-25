How does one decide what film to watch in a festival where you can only pick 4-5 films a day from 50 choices? You go by the laurels it might have received, the loud murmurs under the vibrant tents that try to shield the unforgiving sun, the surprisingly extroverted cinephile who makes it their life's goal to usher you to watch a cinema they vouch for, or well… your gut. Sometimes, you strike gold, and sometimes, you go horribly wrong. But that's the price of this game of reel roulette.
That's why watching a 167-minute Cannes jury winner from Bulgaria had the trappings of all things spectacular. The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach was a crowd favourite. A story about an archaeologist returning to her war-torn town to unearth relics, and her own insecurities should have been a fascinating parallel. The slow burn that delved deep into the burning issues along the Bulgaria-Greece-Turkey border makes a solid case for its antiwar intentions. But the number of cinephiles who felt sleep was more important than seeing this through grew with every passing minute. Didn't we hear festival aficionados have more patience than the average cinephile? Changing times, I guess.
Closer home, a story about a confused editor realising that the short film she is editing isn't that far away from her own life was another allegorical film that understood indulgence is par for the course in a film festival. Director Dhanush Dandu's Why, Vani? was quite the meta biographical film that stayed well within the mainstream despite having abstract ambitions.
Both films deal with women trying to figure their way out in a world where their attempts meet with resistance of all kinds. If Veska (Yana Radeva) from Bulgaria has to fight against a system where women are treated as spoils of war, Hyderabad-based Vani (Namrata Tipirneni) figures out that her struggle to move out of the shadows of imposing yet doting parents, friends, and partner isn't as easy as she thinks it is. Of course, there are a couple of worlds of difference between Veska and Vani, but even if one is from the forgotten crevices of Bulgaria, and the other is from the swanky Banjara Hills, the assertion by women is seen as a contentious issue.
Veska is forced to take up smuggling of contraband, and pick up a gun to ensure no other woman is used as an afterthought by the men who think war is cool. She argues against men who believe rape, pilferage is an agreed upon consequence of war. Where is the woman's choice? How is it okay for a war-torn country to inflict the same wounds on another country just because the tides have changed? In contrast, Vani's conflict is more about her internal voices telling her to do the things others would say is right. She wants to escape from the things she thinks are pulling her down. Should she stay put to do good by everyone or move on even if it means the world would be crossed with her?
Why should Vani answer so many questions when all she wants to be is free? Why should Veska's fight be considered any less just because she sports a smile to ensure she can evade danger when navigating treacherous places and dangerous people? Basically, one person's dream might seem like an inquisitive journey, and the other, a treacherous adventure, but at the end of the day, what it is, is a real roulette of chance, choice, and consequences.