Director Sampath Nandi is making his comeback as a director with his upcoming film Bhogi. His last directorial was Seetimaarr (2021), though he remained associated with a few films as a producer and writer in between. Bhogi, starring Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi, is set to hit screens on November 27. KK Radha Mohan is producing the film. Speaking about the project, Sampath Nandi revealed that he took inspiration from a real-life incident and fictionalised the story around it.
“When I was a child, there was a village called Ramagiri Gutta, around 50 kilometres from our village. A particular person used to perform certain superstitious rituals and roam around those villages. Whenever we saw him, we children would run away in fear. That incident stayed in my mind. As I grew older, I came across a newspaper clipping about a similar incident that had happened near the Adilabad-Maharashtra border. That is when I decided to develop it into a story,” said Sampath Nandi.
He added that he wanted to give a reason behind the fear portrayed in the film. “I wanted to scare the village people, but there had to be a reason behind it. So, I took inspiration from that real incident. Apart from that incident, the entire story is fictionalised. We even created a fictional village called Boggulagutta for the film,” he explained.
Asked why it took him so long to bring this story to the screen, the director said there were not many films that he could refer to while developing this subject. “When the Tamil film Subramaniapuram was released, I wanted to explore this kind of story. However, there were not many rooted stories being made in Telugu cinema at that time. So, it took a while. When a few films in this space came out, I felt the time was right to make a rooted film. Those films gave me the confidence to go ahead with Bhogi,” he said.
When asked why the film was referred to the CBFC's Revising Committee, Sampath Nandi said it was due to excessive violence. He clarified that the violence was not included merely for impact but was part of the narrative. “It is not forced violence; it comes naturally from the story,” he said.
Explaining why he chose Sharwanand for the lead role, the director said he wanted an actor who had not explored this kind of character before. “Sharwanand has never done this kind of genre or a rustic film. I felt this would be something completely fresh for him, so I approached him. He has done a fantastic job, especially with the Telangana accent. We also took several references to get everything right,” he said.
The director revealed that the team went to great lengths to create the film's period setting. “We created the village of Boggulagutta across nearly 15 acres. We searched for the right location for several months. We wanted trees that were at least 30 years old to give the setting an authentic feel, and we built the village there. It took nearly six to seven months to prepare the entire setup. I started this film almost three years ago, and the shooting itself took around one and a half years,” he said.
Sampath Nandi also dismissed rumours that Bhogi was a revamped version of his shelved project Ganja Shankar. “Ganja Shankar is a crime story, whereas Bhogi revolves around a brother and his five sisters. Both films are completely different. If you watch the trailer, you won't find even a single dialogue that matches the earlier project,” he clarified.
Recalling how the project came together, the director said he first narrated the idea to Sharwanand. “I met Sharwanand garu through a producer around three and a half years ago. I initially told him that I wanted to make an action film with him. When Ganja Shankar did not materialise, I narrated the story of Bhogi to him, and he immediately agreed to do it,” Sampath said. He added that Sharwanand had to grow his hair and beard for the role, and it took nearly three months to achieve the required look.
Although the film is titled Bhogi, Sampath Nandi clarified that it has no direct connection with the festival. “Bhogi means getting rid of old memories and incidents. During the festival, people throw old and unwanted things from their homes into the Bhogi fire. I took that meaning and chose it as the title. The village in the film believes in certain incidents, and the story explores whether those beliefs are true or not,” he explained.
The director said the team paid close attention to every detail while recreating the 1960s period. “When we make a period drama, we have to be careful about costumes, fabrics, accessories and the kind of materials people used during that time. We took special care not to have anything in the background that looked digital or out of place. We did extensive research to make the setting authentic,” he said.
Addressing the film's rushed promotional campaign, Sampath Nandi said he had faith in the content. “We never wanted the film to go to the Revising Committee, but that was the CBFC's suggestion. I agree that we did not have enough time for promotions, but I believe in my content,” he said.
The director also requested audiences to approach Bhogi with an open mind and see it as a fresh beginning for him. “I request the audience to look at me as a debutant with this film. There is no special song or the usual commercial elements that you might have seen in my earlier films. I have tried something different and new. I wanted to tell a good story with Bhogi, and that is why I appeal to everyone to watch it with that mindset,” he said.
Sampath Nandi also explained why he chose to portray Sharwanand's character as the brother of five sisters. “Many people have asked me why I gave Sharwanand five sisters in the film. During the 1960s, it was common for families to have 10 to 15 children, so I chose to tell the story of a brother and his five sisters,” he said.
He added that the team took care to make the Telangana dialect accessible to everyone. “The film uses the Telangana accent of the 1960s, but we have made sure that everyone can understand the language easily,” he signed off.