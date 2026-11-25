Asked why it took him so long to bring this story to the screen, the director said there were not many films that he could refer to while developing this subject. “When the Tamil film Subramaniapuram was released, I wanted to explore this kind of story. However, there were not many rooted stories being made in Telugu cinema at that time. So, it took a while. When a few films in this space came out, I felt the time was right to make a rooted film. Those films gave me the confidence to go ahead with Bhogi,” he said.