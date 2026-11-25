Vemuri Vishweswara Sharma, popularly known as Vishwa, is a multifaceted talent. He is known as a dubbing artiste, lyricist, music director and singer. Vishwa has written songs for nearly 200 films, sung around 40 songs and lent his voice to actors in nearly 150 films. “My first break came with SS Rajamouli garu’s Simhadri, in which I dubbed for Rahul Dev,” says Vishwa.
Vishwa is also known for his voice acting in Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR, making his voice resemble that of the late NTR. His work in RGV films, includes Rakta Charitra.
Another interesting aspect of Vishwa’s career is that he has written lyrics and sung songs for films featuring almost all the leading Telugu actors, including several title and hero-elevation tracks. The latest example is Pawan Kalyan's OG: Ojas Gambheera, for which Vishwa wrote the songs OG Fire Storm and Guns & Roses. “These two songs became very popular and gave me another good break in recent times,” he shares.
Vishwa has also written songs for Mahesh Babu’s films Athadu, Dookudu, and Pokiri. For Jr NTR, he penned songs for Baadshah and Temper. He wrote Dhaga Dhaga for Venkatesh in Lakshmi, Down Down for Allu Arjun in Race Gurram and Violin Song in Iddarammayilatho. He also wrote the popular song You Rock My World for Allu Arjun-starrer Arya, directed by Sukumar.
Vishwa’s journey into the arts began during his childhood. His father worked at BHEL in Hyderabad, and Vishwa took part in theatre plays as a child. “My father used to recite poems from the Bhagavatham to me. When I sang one of those poems, one of my father’s friends Nemalikanta Radhakrishna Murthy, the brother of popular writer Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani, noticed my talent and approached me to play a child artiste in the play Mugimpuleni Katha,” he recalls.
He later completed his Mechanical Engineering degree from Andhra University. “That was where I met director Trivikram Srinivas, who gave me an opportunity to work on his film Athadu. It turned out to be a major break for me as a lyricist and singer,” he says, also reminiscing about the first-ever song he wrote. “My first song was Mehabooba for the film Santosham, which was picturised on Prabhu Deva."
Vishwa also composed music for a few films. However, after Srikanth's Kshatriya, he did not get many opportunities as a music director. After showcasing his talent as a dubbing artiste, lyricist, singer and music director, Vishwa is now entering a new phase of his career with independent music videos. “I made a music video titled Shehzadi, in which I acted alongside Persian artiste Vesta. I also produced the video and composed the music,” he shares.
Talking about how the collaboration came about, Vishwa says that he met Vesta at a Hyderabad event. “I liked her talent, and we decided to work together on this music video. I acted in it and sang in Telugu, while she sang in Persian, her native language,” he explains.
“My other album is Unmatha, which I will release soon. It is a socio-fantasy music video set against the backdrop of Hyderabad. Sravana Bhargavi has sung the female portions, and the video is ready. I have also acted in it,” he shares.
Vishwa is now preparing for his first independent musical tour to the USA. He has received an invitation for a tour scheduled across January and February. “I started the Anahitha Musicals Band and am planning my first musical tour to the USA. We will perform in four cities, and the shows will include my songs, devotional numbers and a mix of other songs as well,” says Vishwa, adding, “I have travelled with SP Balu garu and Mani Sharma garu before, but this will be my debut tour with my own team."
Talking about his upcoming projects, Vishwa shares that he has dubbed for the main villain in Bhogi. “I have also written and sung a song for the upcoming film Neero, which marks lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy's directorial debut," says the artiste.
Going forward, Vishwa wants to focus more on independent music videos and live shows. “I want to concentrate extensively on building my own brand, creating music videos and taking independent artists forward,” he signs off.