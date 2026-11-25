Vishwa is now preparing for his first independent musical tour to the USA. He has received an invitation for a tour scheduled across January and February. “I started the Anahitha Musicals Band and am planning my first musical tour to the USA. We will perform in four cities, and the shows will include my songs, devotional numbers and a mix of other songs as well,” says Vishwa, adding, “I have travelled with SP Balu garu and Mani Sharma garu before, but this will be my debut tour with my own team."